Jeannette Myhre Elementary curtains from the 1970s now an Earth Day tradition

Jeannette Myhre Elementary School
Jeannette Myhre Elementary School(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Window curtains that used to hang in Jeannette Myhre Elementary School in the 1970s are now an Earth Day tradition.

Former teacher Vickie Pomonis has always been interested in reducing, reusing and recycling things.

More than 20 years ago, her fellow teacher Monna Terres took the old curtains and made them into a dress.

Pomonis wears that dress every earth day.

The two reunited today along with some of the teachers who received a piece of the fabric from the original curtain.

They reminisced about old times and celebrated Pomonis’s retirement.

“When somebody from Myhre retired, that had been there when we had the curtains hanging on the window, then I made them a sweatshirt or a tie or something that was made with the material on it so that they good remember our curtains,” said former Jeannette Myhre Elementary School teacher Monna Terres.

Pomonis spent 33 years in the district.

She’ll now spend more time with her grandson, gardening, and working with student teachers at the University of Mary.

