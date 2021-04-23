Advertisement

In response to trespassing incident, Dakota Zoo staff reminds public that animals may be dangerous

Bear at the Dakota Zoo
Bear at the Dakota Zoo(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Staff at Bismarck’s Dakota Zoo were alerted to trespassers on zoo property this past weekend. No damage happened inside the facility, but the eagle statues in the adjacent Sertoma Park were vandalized.

Zoo workers remind the public that many animals at the zoo can be dangerous, and their goal is to keep both people and animals safe.

Employees reported the incident and turned over security camera footage to the Bismarck Police Department.

