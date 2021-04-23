Advertisement

Group sets out to plant 1,000 trees in Minot

1000 trees for Minot
1000 trees for Minot(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – A new group in Minot has set out to plant a thousand trees over the next five years.

The group is launching the fundraising campaign on Earth Day to raise awareness for the environment. Prairie Sky Breads is donating 20% of curbside pizza orders to the cause during the afternoon. They hope to encourage people to help them plant 200 trees this year.

“The best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago, and the second best time to plant a tree is today, and so we wanted to really challenge our community, and engage our community, and help lead our community to be planting trees and to be building habitat and ecosystems,” said Tim Baumann, co-coordinator.

They ask people to take photos of themselves planting the trees and share it with them on social media. They also accept donations, it costs about a $100 per tree.

