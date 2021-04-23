Advertisement

Funding school buses in a hybrid model

(kfyr)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota lawmakers have changed a lot of the funding models for schools this session. While classrooms have changed, so has how students get to class.

Due to schools adopting virtual methods of learning, there is expected to be $7 million in unused state funds for bussing open enrollment students.

While lawmakers try to adjust for last year, they also have to adjust for next year.

“A lot of parents didn’t send their kids to school last year. They elected to keep them home. That became an issue where we might have a balloon of students in 2021 - 2022,” said Rep. David Monson, R-Osnabrock.

Last spring, school districts used their busses to deliver meals to students, and many schools had those costs covered by different funding sources.

North Dakota is seeing an expansion in its schools and is founding a series of technical schools, which is another cause for concern when trying to set up funding models for the next two years.

