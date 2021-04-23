Advertisement

Friday: 4.1% rate; 154 positive; 2 deaths; 39.8% 2x vaccinated

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update(KFYR-TV)
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 4.1% Friday. 154 tests were positive out of 5,049. There were 2 new deaths (1,486 total). 41 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 7 ICU beds occupied. 1,172 cases remain active. 46.6% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 39.8% receiving two doses. There have been 525,699 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 3.1%. **Vaccine data is reported weekdays.

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

Please note that from now on the daily news release will be sent Monday – Friday. The NDDoH dashboard will continue to be updated daily.

BY THE NUMBERS

273,139

Residents who received at least one dose of vaccine

525,699

Total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

5,049

Total Tests from yesterday*

1,898,797

Total tests completed since the pandemic began

154

Positive Individuals from yesterday*****

76

PCR Tests

78

Antigen Tests

106,537

Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

4.13%

Daily Positivity Rate**

1,172

Total Active Cases

+21

Change in active cases from yesterday

130

Individuals with a recovery date of yesterday****

103,879

Total recovered since the pandemic began

41

Currently hospitalized

0

Change in hospitalizations from yesterday

2

New death(s)

1,486

Total deaths since the pandemic began

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County

Woman in her 50s from Cass County

NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY BY COUNTY

Adams

0

Grant

0

Ransom

1

Barnes

6

Griggs

1

Renville

1

Benson

2

Hettinger

0

Richland

3

Billings

0

Kidder

0

Rolette

1

Bottineau

0

LaMoure

1

Sargent

3

Bowman

0

Logan

3

Sheridan

2

Burke

1

McHenry

0

Sioux

1

Burleigh

22

McIntosh

1

Slope

0

Cass

35

McKenzie

3

Stark

6

Cavalier

0

McLean

1

Steele

0

Dickey

0

Mercer

0

Stutsman

6

Divide

0

Morton

5

Towner

0

Dunn

1

Mountrail

2

Traill

0

Eddy

0

Nelson

1

Walsh

0

Emmons

1

Oliver

0

Ward

19

Foster

0

Pembina

0

Wells

0

Golden Valley

0

Pierce

2

Williams

8

Grand Forks

11

Ramsey

4

* Note that this includes PCR and antigen; it does not include individuals from out of state.

**Individuals (PCR or antigen) who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive with a PCR or antigen test and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. Please remember that deaths are reported as they’re reported to us by the facility or through the official death record (up to 10-day delay).

**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Daily positive numbers include people who tested with a PCR or antigen test. Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Although the efficacy rating for each of the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. is...
People are contracting COVID-19 after vaccination; doctors explain why
The "Slave/Branding Auction" planned for the Faith High School Rodeo club has been canceled.
SD rodeo club event canceled after backlash from across the state
House overrides Gov. Burgum’s veto on the anti-mask mandate bill
Harbor Freight Tools coming to Minot
Bear at the Dakota Zoo
In response to trespassing incident, Dakota Zoo staff reminds public that animals may be dangerous

Latest News

With the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a new recommendation for pregnant and...
US drop in vaccine demand has some places turning down doses
FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
LIVE: US health panel reviews J&J vaccine pause over rare clots
CDC advisors will meet to discuss the fate of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
CDC advisors will meet to discuss the fate of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Roberta and Francis Doiran, married for 72 years, were reunited after they were both fully...
COVID-19 hospitalizations tumble among US senior citizens