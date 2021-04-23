First-graders at Will-Moore Elementary learn about indigenous heroes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Human beings tend to categorize people, and that’s been especially true for American Indians.

Blame Hollywood, blame prejudice, blame a past that for a long time tried to erase Native American heritage.

Going forward, though, Bismarck Public Schools Indian Education Director Sashay Schettler wants to educate others about the rich culture of indigenous peoples.

The younger the message gets across, the better.

First-graders at Will-Moore Elementary are learning about some past and present Native American heroes.

Mae Mckee is happy to share everything she knows about Dr. Twyla Baker.

“She was born on the Fort Berthold Indian reservation,” read McKee.

Despite all her research, she still has some questions.

“I still wonder how she got to be president of the Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College,” she said.

Mckee ‘s research on Dr. Baker is hanging in the hallway at Will-Moore Elementary school, along with her classmate’s projects.

Fellow first-grader Bentley Swagger researched Chloe Fredricks.

“She played the piano since she was five years old,” said Swagger.

These posters are part of an informative writing project first grade teachers here developed to teach students about indigenous heroes. Some from a long time ago.

“Squanto was born 1585,” said first grader Frank Correa-Jimenez.

Others who are still alive today.

“Commissioner Erica Thunder got her certificate in 2014,” said first grader Ava Gartner.

The idea was to open these students’ eyes to all the things indigenous people have done and continue to do.

“Many of our students didn’t even realize that Native Americans still exist. So, they were pretty excited to see that we do have Native Americans and in fact we have Native Americans right here in our own school,” said Will-Moore first grade teacher Heather Parmeter.

“It’s important for indigenous students to see indigenous people being successful. It is also important for non-indigenous students to learn about indigenous people as well and that we’re still here,” added Sashay Schettler, BPS Indian Education Director.

These kids learned that not only are indigenous people still here, but they also have a lot in common.

“Her favorite color is blue and so is mine,” said Gartner about Commissioner Thunder.

“Squanto liked science and I like science too,” said Correa-Jimenez.

“We both want to make the world a better place,” added Mckee about Dr. Baker.

“We have a vibrant culture and there are many people who are doing beautiful things and changing the world,” said Schettler.

Change that’s beginning in this elementary school, one research project at a time.

In addition to the posters, they hung in the hallway, the students also made digital versions of their posters. Teachers shared those on their Facebook page and have been amazed at the response.

Many of the indigenous heroes the students researched have reached out and hope to visit the classrooms before school is out for the summer.

