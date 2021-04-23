Advertisement

Federal government prepares to offer SBA loans to offset economic impact of drought

By Robb Vedvick
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The federal government is preparing to offset economic impact from the drought disaster by offering low interest loans through the Small Business Administration.

The loans will be available to small nonfarm businesses dependent on agriculture.

The counties eligible for the loans are as follows:

Primary North Dakota counties:  Adams, Benson, Billings, Bottineau, Bowman, Burke, Burleigh, Cavalier, Divide, Dunn, Eddy, Emmons, Foster, Golden Valley, Grant, Hettinger, Kidder, Lamoure, Logan, McHenry, McIntosh, McKenzie, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Mountrail, Nelson, Oliver, Pembina, Pierce, Ramsey, Renville, Rolette, Sheridan, Sioux, Slope, Stark, Stutsman, Towner, Walsh, Ward, Wells and Williams;

Neighboring North Dakota counties:  Barnes, Dickey, Grand Forks, Griggs, Ransom and Steele;

Neighboring Minnesota counties:  Kittson and Marshall;

Neighboring Montana counties:  Fallon, Richland, Roosevelt, Sheridan and Wibaux;

Neighboring South Dakota counties:  Campbell, Corson, Harding, McPherson and Perkins.

To apply for a loan visit https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/.

