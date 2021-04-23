FCS Playoffs are only on ESPN

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last weekend marked the finish of the 14th regular season for NDSU Football on the KFYR-KVLY Bison Television Network.

We are asked often why don’t we air the playoff games?

The answer is the NCAA has a contract with ESPN granting it exclusive post-season coverage of FCS football.

We wish we were allowed to bring fans Bison football during the playoffs, but we cannot.

We hope you will continue to watch the Farmer’s Union Insurance Bison Football Pre-Game show prior to each NDSU football game this spring on KFYR-TV in Bismarck, KVLY-TV in Fargo, KQCD-TV in Dickinson, KUMV-TV in Williston, and KMOT-TV in Minot.

