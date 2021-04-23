Dakota Zoo opening for summer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Out at the Dakota Zoo, keepers and animals alike are preparing for their summer opening this Saturday.

Workers are cleaning the zoo train and shoveling out enclosures, while some animals eye greener pastures.

“This morning our Reeves muntjacs, they are off of viewing for the winter, but they moved out to their summer exhibit,” said exotic sections keeper Megan Abel.

About five percent of the zoo’s animals are returning from a winter away, including some animals that are difficult to move.

“Alligators have a lot of bite force going together but not pulling apart, so if you can get your hands around its mouth quickly and tape it so it can’t open its mouth, you have pretty good control,” Abel explains.

Some animals are more active in the summer and zoo-goers can expect a busy season.

“We are looking forward to a more normal year this year with our special events, Children’s Day, we are looking at having all of our camps that we didn’t have last year,” said Dakota Zoo director Terry Lincoln.

The zoo is also constructing a new exhibit in preparation to receive eight endangered African penguins that will be arriving later this summer.

Starting Saturday, the zoo will be open every day from 10am to 6pm.

