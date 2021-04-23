‘Clean Williston’ event returns this Saturday

WILLISTON, N.D. - After being canceled last year, the semi-annual “Clean Williston” event is being held Saturday.

It’s usually scheduled the weekend following Earth Day and helps with preparations for Band Day, which is on May 8.

Volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. at Davidson Park to get their supplies such as safety vests, gloves and garbage bags.

Plenty of clean-up zones are still open to register for and the city says it’s a good way to help the community while staying safe.

“This is a great event for people to come out and still be socially distanced, pick up trash and be outside. It’s supposed to be a beautiful day tomorrow, so I think it all kind of adds up,” said Caitlin Pallai, the Williston’s communications strategist.

You can register online by visiting http://bit.ly/CleanWilliston.

Anyone unable to register but are interested is welcomed to just stop by Davidson Park at 8 a.m. to be assigned a zone.

Volunteers will also receive a free t-shirt and a goodie bag. The community barbecue that usually follows the event will not happen this year due to coronavirus concerns.

