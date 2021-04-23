Advertisement

‘Clean Williston’ event returns this Saturday

Clean Williston
Clean Williston(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - After being canceled last year, the semi-annual “Clean Williston” event is being held Saturday.

It’s usually scheduled the weekend following Earth Day and helps with preparations for Band Day, which is on May 8.

Volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. at Davidson Park to get their supplies such as safety vests, gloves and garbage bags.

Plenty of clean-up zones are still open to register for and the city says it’s a good way to help the community while staying safe.

“This is a great event for people to come out and still be socially distanced, pick up trash and be outside. It’s supposed to be a beautiful day tomorrow, so I think it all kind of adds up,” said Caitlin Pallai, the Williston’s communications strategist.

You can register online by visiting http://bit.ly/CleanWilliston.

Anyone unable to register but are interested is welcomed to just stop by Davidson Park at 8 a.m. to be assigned a zone.

Volunteers will also receive a free t-shirt and a goodie bag. The community barbecue that usually follows the event will not happen this year due to coronavirus concerns.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Although the efficacy rating for each of the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. is...
People are contracting COVID-19 after vaccination; doctors explain why
The "Slave/Branding Auction" planned for the Faith High School Rodeo club has been canceled.
SD rodeo club event canceled after backlash from across the state
Bear at the Dakota Zoo
In response to trespassing incident, Dakota Zoo staff reminds public that animals may be dangerous
House overrides Gov. Burgum’s veto on the anti-mask mandate bill
Bismarck American employees go dumpster diving to find coworker’s lost wedding ring

Latest News

Physical therapists say the pandemic challenged the practice
Pfizer Vaccine
Williston High School holding optional Pfizer clinic May 3
Gov. Doug Burgum Bill Signing
Burgum signs ‘COVID Liability Protection’ bill
Fix It Up Friday: Countertops
Fix It Up Friday: Countertops