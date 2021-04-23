As pandemic winds down, students venture out of the classroom

MINOT, N.D. – Since the pandemic began, many schools around state have not been able to venture outside of the classroom due to restrictions.

Wanting to take advantage of the warm weather and Earth Day activities, several grades from Max Public School took their first field trip in a while.

“With me yes, it has been the first field trip. I think we are the first ones to go, so it’s nice to get out,” said Nicole Langlais, a kindergarten teacher with Max Public School.

The class thought that the wolf exhibit was the best.

