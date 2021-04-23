Appeals court denied rehearing for Dakota Access

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A federal appeals court has denied Dakota Access a rehearing on a ruling that revoked the pipeline’s permit.

In January, the court ruled the pipeline’s environmental review wasn’t sufficient and said it’s now operating under an illegal permit.

This last ditch effort by Dakota Access comes as a decision on another case is pending regarding whether or not the pipeline will be able to keep operating while the second environmental review continues.

The state of North Dakota intervened in that case on April 19 and the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe is expected to make a response by Monday.

Dakota Access is now expected to put this case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

