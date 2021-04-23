Advertisement

Appeals court denied rehearing for Dakota Access

DAPL
DAPL(KFYR-TV)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A federal appeals court has denied Dakota Access a rehearing on a ruling that revoked the pipeline’s permit.

In January, the court ruled the pipeline’s environmental review wasn’t sufficient and said it’s now operating under an illegal permit.

This last ditch effort by Dakota Access comes as a decision on another case is pending regarding whether or not the pipeline will be able to keep operating while the second environmental review continues.

The state of North Dakota intervened in that case on April 19 and the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe is expected to make a response by Monday.

Dakota Access is now expected to put this case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Although the efficacy rating for each of the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. is...
People are contracting COVID-19 after vaccination; doctors explain why
The "Slave/Branding Auction" planned for the Faith High School Rodeo club has been canceled.
SD rodeo club event canceled after backlash from across the state
Bear at the Dakota Zoo
In response to trespassing incident, Dakota Zoo staff reminds public that animals may be dangerous
House overrides Gov. Burgum’s veto on the anti-mask mandate bill
Bismarck American employees go dumpster diving to find coworker’s lost wedding ring

Latest News

Trenton Baymon
$5,000 bond for man accused of threatening to blow up police
Physical therapists say the pandemic challenged the practice
Clean Williston
‘Clean Williston’ event returns this Saturday
Pfizer Vaccine
Williston High School holding optional Pfizer clinic May 3