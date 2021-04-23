$5,000 bond for man accused of threatening to blow up police

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The man accused of assaulting a 25-year-old and threatening to blow up the Bismarck Police Department appeared before a Judge Friday morning.

Trenton Baymon is being held on a $5,000 cash bond at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center for aggravated assault, terrorizing, and disorderly conduct.

Police say Baymon hit a 25-year-old multiple times with a yard stake and pushed over his motorcycle in the 2500 block of East Rosser Avenue on Wednesday.

When police arrived on scene, Baymon was threatening officers while holding a shovel.

In custody, Baymon told police he was going to blow up officers and the police department.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.