$5,000 bond for man accused of threatening to blow up police

Trenton Baymon
Trenton Baymon(kfyr)
By Julie Martin
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The man accused of assaulting a 25-year-old and threatening to blow up the Bismarck Police Department appeared before a Judge Friday morning.

Trenton Baymon is being held on a $5,000 cash bond at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center for aggravated assault, terrorizing, and disorderly conduct.

Police say Baymon hit a 25-year-old multiple times with a yard stake and pushed over his motorcycle in the 2500 block of East Rosser Avenue on Wednesday.

When police arrived on scene, Baymon was threatening officers while holding a shovel.

In custody, Baymon told police he was going to blow up officers and the police department.

