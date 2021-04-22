Advertisement

The Magic City celebrates Earth Day

Earth Day in Minot
Earth Day in Minot(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Several schools in the Minot area came down to Roosevelt Park Zoo to celebrate Earth Day. The zoo had a handful of fun activities to promote the importance of keeping the earth clean.

“It’s part of our mission to be good stewards of the planet that we all share. We share it with these animals that we live with and we share it with each other and Be aware of what you are doing for this earth,” said Jennifer Kleen, Executive Director of the Greater Minot Zoological Society.

The Minot Park District also provided tree saplings so all zoo guests could plant a tree in honor of earth day.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks
Sahara Night Club Officially Closed
Night club closes down following officer assault
Mask
Gov. Burgum vetoes anti-mask mandate bill
Transgender Sports Bill
ND governor vetoes ‘Transgender Sports’ bill
Although the efficacy rating for each of the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. is...
People are contracting COVID-19 after vaccination; doctors explain why

Latest News

Williston Area Recreation Center
Williston Parks and Rec Looking to solve finance woes
Field Trips
As pandemic winds down, students venture out of the classroom
Theodore Roosevelt talks conservation efforts in Minot
Jeannette Myhre Elementary School
Jeannette Myhre Elementary curtains from the 1970s now an Earth Day tradition
Supreme Court upholds conviction in negligent homicide case
Supreme Court upholds conviction in negligent homicide case