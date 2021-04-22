The Magic City celebrates Earth Day

MINOT, N.D. – Several schools in the Minot area came down to Roosevelt Park Zoo to celebrate Earth Day. The zoo had a handful of fun activities to promote the importance of keeping the earth clean.

“It’s part of our mission to be good stewards of the planet that we all share. We share it with these animals that we live with and we share it with each other and Be aware of what you are doing for this earth,” said Jennifer Kleen, Executive Director of the Greater Minot Zoological Society.

The Minot Park District also provided tree saplings so all zoo guests could plant a tree in honor of earth day.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.