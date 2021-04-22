Support for Head Start programs on Turtle Mountain Reservation
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELCOURT, N.D. – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently awarded more than $3 million to the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians for the Head Start and Early Head Start programs.
Those programs help provide early learning and help promote social development.
The money was awarded under the Head Start Indian Grants program.
