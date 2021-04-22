Advertisement

Support for Head Start programs on Turtle Mountain Reservation

Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians
Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians(kfyr)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELCOURT, N.D. – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently awarded more than $3 million to the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians for the Head Start and Early Head Start programs.

Those programs help provide early learning and help promote social development.

The money was awarded under the Head Start Indian Grants program.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks
Sahara Night Club Officially Closed
Night club closes down following officer assault
Transgender Sports Bill
ND governor vetoes ‘Transgender Sports’ bill
Mask
Gov. Burgum vetoes anti-mask mandate bill
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave

Latest News

House overrides Gov. Burgum’s veto on the anti-mask mandate bill
Transgender Sports Bill
ND House revives ‘Transgender Sports’ bill; Senate to vote tonight
New wayfinding signage is on the way to Minot
Mask
Bottineau School District removes mask mandate