Super pink moon is coming Monday night

By Ed Payne
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(Gray News) – The first super moon of 2021 is coming on Monday.

Traditionally known as the pink moon, it will peak at 11:32 p.m. EDT, according to NASA.

Earth’s nearest neighbor will look full the night before and night after Monday night’s peak in North America.

Viewing conditions will depend on the weather and skies in your area.

There will also be a super moon next month on May 26.

A super moon is a new or full moon that happens at the time of the month when the moon is closest to Earth in its orbit, also known as perigee.

A super moon occurs when a full moon phase aligns with perigee, or the point at which the Moon is closest to Earth.(Source: NASA)

That means the moon is going to look extra big and bright – up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter than a micro moon, or when a full moon is farthest away from Earth, NASA says.

Despite its name, the pink moon won’t be that color at all.

“April’s full Moon often corresponded with the early springtime blooms of a certain wildflower native to eastern North America: Phlox subulate – commonly called creeping phlox or moss phlox – which also went by the name ‘moss pink,’” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Because of that, it’s now known as the pink moon.

A micro moon is a full moon that happens when it is farthest away in its orbit from Earth. It will look smaller than most other full moons and a bit dimmer.(Source: NASA)

