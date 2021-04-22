Small bill, big impact for search and rescue teams

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the passage of Senate Bill 2329, the Badlands Search and Rescue Team is now recognized as an emergency first responder; a title members have been fighting for, for years.

The bill, although small, is a big step for the crew.

Senate Bill 2329 allows volunteer search and rescue, water rescue, and dive rescue teams to be considered emergency workers. Their volunteer vehicles can now have blue lights installed, which may not seem like a big deal, but it allows the crews to get to emergency scene more quickly and legitimizes their role.

The 20-person volunteer crew is a part of the private, non-profit search and rescue group.

“Some do have public safety background; fire, EMS, law enforcement. Others just have the outdoor experience,” said Badlands Search and Rescue Director, Travis Bateman.

The search and rescue team covers the entire western part of the state, and responds when asked for assistance.

“Sometimes it can be just as little as someone spraining an ankle on the trail, or it could be someone is dehydrated and is almost dying, and then we go out and help them any way we can,” said crew member Matthew Earl.

The recent passage of Senate Bill 2329 adds the search and rescue crew into century code.

Bateman says this is one of several legislative actions the crew wants to take.

“Back in the early 2000′s, there was a bill that some legislator passed for search and rescue costs, and that was to re-coop for the costs of going out there and doing those operations. But it wasn’t used, so it went away. So maybe we can get a rekindling of that,” said Bateman.

For now, the team purchases its own equipment, and truck modifications are made out-of-pocket.

“We really just want to help and serve our community and help out in the Badlands,” said Earl.

They’ve assisted in wildfires and searching for a missing man in the Yellowstone River.

“We stayed out there for three days assisting in the water and shore search,” said Badlands Search and Rescue Vice-President, August Nelson.

As the crew continues to break barriers, members anticipate the addition of specialized training.

“Our goals as far as Badlands SAR are to be able to have a technical rope rescue team, a water team, and effective ground search team, we have several members who are interested in pursuing search dogs,” said Bateman.

They hope their willingness to help and assist state agencies will be used more often in the future.

The senate bill will go into effect on Aug. 1.

The Badlands Search and Rescue team is looking to add ten additional members to its crew.

For more information on how to join their crew, check their Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/badlandsSAR

