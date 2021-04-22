Setup begins for iMagicon 2021

MINOT, N.D. – Pop culture fans of all ages will be taking over the Minot Municipal Auditorium with the return of this year’s iMagicon convention.

This year’s con will be held on its usual dates after organizers had to push the event back to August last year due to COVID.

The convention will feature more vendors than ever, cosplay contests, video game tournaments and a charity battle between Star Trek and Star Wars fans.More than 50 vendors and more than 30 applicants for the cosplay contests will participate this year.

Lower COVID numbers, vaccine availability and looser government restrictions are some of the factors that allowed the con to return to the spring.”We’ve been itching to really get back to it. With how throttled we were last year and with the pandemic and everything like that we really wanted to make a bold step forward with coming out and being who we are,” said Co-Director Jared Adams.

This year’s panelists will include actors Cerina Vincent and Johnny Yong Bosch. The deadline to sign up for the cosplay contest is Friday at 8 p.m.

Tickets are still available online and at the door.

Imagicon runs from April 23-25. For more information you can go online to the iMagicon website here.

