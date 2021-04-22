Advertisement

Setup begins for iMagicon 2021

iMagicon 2021
iMagicon 2021(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Pop culture fans of all ages will be taking over the Minot Municipal Auditorium with the return of this year’s iMagicon convention.

This year’s con will be held on its usual dates after organizers had to push the event back to August last year due to COVID.

The convention will feature more vendors than ever, cosplay contests, video game tournaments and a charity battle between Star Trek and Star Wars fans.More than 50 vendors and more than 30 applicants for the cosplay contests will participate this year.

Lower COVID numbers, vaccine availability and looser government restrictions are some of the factors that allowed the con to return to the spring.”We’ve been itching to really get back to it. With how throttled we were last year and with the pandemic and everything like that we really wanted to make a bold step forward with coming out and being who we are,” said Co-Director Jared Adams.

This year’s panelists will include actors Cerina Vincent and Johnny Yong Bosch. The deadline to sign up for the cosplay contest is Friday at 8 p.m.

Tickets are still available online and at the door.

Imagicon runs from April 23-25. For more information you can go online to the iMagicon website here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks
Sahara Night Club Officially Closed
Night club closes down following officer assault
Mask
Gov. Burgum vetoes anti-mask mandate bill
Transgender Sports Bill
ND governor vetoes ‘Transgender Sports’ bill
Although the efficacy rating for each of the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. is...
People are contracting COVID-19 after vaccination; doctors explain why

Latest News

Williston Area Recreation Center
Williston Parks and Rec Looking to solve finance woes
Field Trips
As pandemic winds down, students venture out of the classroom
Theodore Roosevelt talks conservation efforts in Minot
Jeannette Myhre Elementary School
Jeannette Myhre Elementary curtains from the 1970s now an Earth Day tradition
Supreme Court upholds conviction in negligent homicide case
Supreme Court upholds conviction in negligent homicide case