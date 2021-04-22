Advertisement

SD rodeo club event canceled after backlash from across the state

The "Slave/Branding Auction" planned for the Faith High School Rodeo club has been canceled.
The "Slave/Branding Auction" planned for the Faith High School Rodeo club has been canceled.(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAITH, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A rodeo club in Faith, SD planned an event for Monday, April 26th to raise money. Members called it a “Slave/Branding Auction.” The event started to receive backlash from people on social media this week.

Members of the school district said the club is not affiliated with the school, but the event was shown on the school’s events page on their website. Dakota News Now reached out to the school Thursday morning, and a staff member reiterated the club is not affiliated with the school, and the event has been canceled.

The idea behind the fundraiser is that members of the club would work for someone for a day in exchange for a donation to their group.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks
Sahara Night Club Officially Closed
Night club closes down following officer assault
Transgender Sports Bill
ND governor vetoes ‘Transgender Sports’ bill
Mask
Gov. Burgum vetoes anti-mask mandate bill
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave

Latest News

House overrides Gov. Burgum’s veto on the anti-mask mandate bill
Transgender Sports Bill
ND House revives ‘Transgender Sports’ bill; Senate to vote tonight
New wayfinding signage is on the way to Minot
Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians
Support for Head Start programs on Turtle Mountain Reservation
Mask
Bottineau School District removes mask mandate