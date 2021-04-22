SD rodeo club event canceled after backlash from across the state

FAITH, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A rodeo club in Faith, SD planned an event for Monday, April 26th to raise money. Members called it a “Slave/Branding Auction.” The event started to receive backlash from people on social media this week.

Members of the school district said the club is not affiliated with the school, but the event was shown on the school’s events page on their website. Dakota News Now reached out to the school Thursday morning, and a staff member reiterated the club is not affiliated with the school, and the event has been canceled.

The idea behind the fundraiser is that members of the club would work for someone for a day in exchange for a donation to their group.

