Advertisement

Sanford Health to host ‘DocTalk’ webinar on joint pain

Almost 15 million U.S. adults live with severe joint pain, according to the Centers for Disease...
Almost 15 million U.S. adults live with severe joint pain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.(none)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Almost 15 million U.S. adults live with severe joint pain—that’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Sanford Health will host a free virtual discussion Thursday at 7 p.m. on treatment options and answer questions on the subject.

Orthopedic surgeon Coridon Huez will also explain robotic-assisted surgery and non-surgical treatment options for hip and knee replacements.

To register search “doc talk” on the Sanford Health home page.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Burgum signs “Stand Your Ground” Bill
Burgum signs “Stand Your Ground” Bill
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks
North Dakota employers are having a hard time filling jobs
Sahara Night Club Officially Closed
Night club closes down following officer assault

Latest News

A program aimed at reducing injury and death of missing adults who suffer from Dementia...
Minot State launches Find Safe program
AVID
AVID aims to close opportunity gaps for students
COVID-19 Vaccine
Vaccine passport bill immediately fails
Rescue Team
Small bill, big impact for search and rescue teams