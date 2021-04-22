Sanford Health to host ‘DocTalk’ webinar on joint pain

MINOT, N.D. – Almost 15 million U.S. adults live with severe joint pain—that’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Sanford Health will host a free virtual discussion Thursday at 7 p.m. on treatment options and answer questions on the subject.

Orthopedic surgeon Coridon Huez will also explain robotic-assisted surgery and non-surgical treatment options for hip and knee replacements.

To register search “doc talk” on the Sanford Health home page.

