North Dakotans are itching to travel; health experts say it’s okay to do so domestically

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakotans are itching to get out and vacation. Travel agents say they’ve seen a spike in customers. While the U.S. State Department has added more countries to its “do not travel list,” health experts say if you’re fully vaccinated, domestic travel is a safe option.

More than 51.5 percent of adults in the U.S. and 46.4 percent of North Dakotans have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Travel agents say more and more people are booking getaways.

“I would say it’s probably up a good 40 to 50 percent from the last couple months. People are more excited to get out. They feel more comfortable with the process of traveling and the regulations and rules that are now in place,” said Travel Advisor Jennifer Leingang.

Travel advisors say North Dakotans are booking their vacations as far out as winter of next year. “Anything within the U.S. or domestic travel is kind of the number one right now because more people feel comfortable traveling domestically. So, I’ve done a lot of Florida and Hawaii,” said Leingang.

Health experts say traveling within the country won’t be an issue as long as you’ve had the COVID vaccine. “What we say to anyone who has doubts about getting the vaccine, we leave it up to you. Look at the data. The data speak for themselves,” said NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci.

However, the U.S. State Health Department has updated its “do not travel” list to include 34 countries where pandemic health risks remain.

The Centers for Disease Control have updated guidance for people planning to travel, based on their vaccine status. Those who have received the vaccine will not need to test before or after traveling domestically. You can find the full set of guidelines by visiting CDC.gov.

