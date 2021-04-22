North Central Human Service Center director to retire

MINOT, N.D. – The regional director of North Central Human Service Center in Minot announced her retirement Wednesday.

Laurie Gotvaslee has been with the center since 1999 and was named director in 2012.

She and her team have made in gains in strengthening community-based behavioral health services and other human services.

Gotvaslee also previously served as the director for Northwest Human Service Center in Williston.

Her last day will be April 30.

Randy Slavens the director in Grand Forks is also retiring.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.