Advertisement

North Central Human Service Center director to retire

(kfyr)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The regional director of North Central Human Service Center in Minot announced her retirement Wednesday.

Laurie Gotvaslee has been with the center since 1999 and was named director in 2012.

She and her team have made in gains in strengthening community-based behavioral health services and other human services.

Gotvaslee also previously served as the director for Northwest Human Service Center in Williston.

Her last day will be April 30.

Randy Slavens the director in Grand Forks is also retiring.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks
Sahara Night Club Officially Closed
Night club closes down following officer assault
Transgender Sports Bill
ND governor vetoes ‘Transgender Sports’ bill
Mask
Gov. Burgum vetoes anti-mask mandate bill
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave

Latest News

House overrides Gov. Burgum’s veto on the anti-mask mandate bill
Transgender Sports Bill
ND House revives ‘Transgender Sports’ bill; Senate to vote tonight
New wayfinding signage is on the way to Minot
Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians
Support for Head Start programs on Turtle Mountain Reservation
Mask
Bottineau School District removes mask mandate