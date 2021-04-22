Advertisement

New wayfinding signage is on the way to Minot

(kfyr)
By John Salling
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot city leaders have approved new wayfinding signage to draw attention to some of its attractions.

These signs would help guide people to some of Minot’s landmarks. They plan to advertise the Scandinavian Heritage Park and Minot’s downtown, among other options.

When you use a smartphone it only tells you the thing you’ve punched in. Wayfinding signage gives you the panoply of things that you might be looking at,” said Jonathan Rosenthal, Economic Development Administrator.

The program has an estimated $70,000 price tag.

Bidding for the project is going into next year’s budget.

