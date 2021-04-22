Advertisement

ND Lawmakers fail to override “Transgender Sports” veto

North Dakota Legislature
North Dakota Legislature(kfyr)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Less than 24 hours after Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., vetoed North Dakota’s “Transgender Sports” bill, state lawmakers brought it back to overrule him.

But their efforts failed.

Thursday afternoon, the State House passed the veto override 68 – 25.

Later that evening, State Senators came up short.

While the bill had a two-thirds majority in the House all three times the vote came up, senators were lessening their support.

The first time senators saw the bill, they changed it to make it a state study rather than an actual change in policy.

After a small group of lawmakers negotiated with the House, the Senate changed it back to a law. Senators passed it, but with five fewer backing it.

Much of the opposition to the bill wasn’t just a battle over protecting transgender students. It was also economic.

The NCAA recently announced it was following the progress of states installing laws like this and if it passed, would pull its tournaments.

To avoid butting heads with the NCAA, North Dakota lawmakers removed college athletics from their version of the bill.

The NCAA didn’t say whether this would satisfy its conditions, but North Dakota won’t need to find out.

