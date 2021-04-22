Advertisement

ND House revives ‘Transgender Sports’ bill; Senate to vote tonight

Transgender Sports Bill
Transgender Sports Bill(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The bill to restrict transgender athletes is back.

The North Dakota House of Representatives overturned the governor’s veto with a 68 - 25 vote.

The Senate is expected to vote on the veto this evening.

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., vetoed the legislation Wednesday night and said the bill would cause “unforeseen consequences.”

In order to override the veto, both chambers must pass the bill again with a two-thirds majority.

Before the veto, House members passed the bill twice with that majority.

But now it goes back to the Senate where the bill never received a two-thirds majority the two times they passed it. In fact, the bill lost the support of five senators the second time around.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks
Sahara Night Club Officially Closed
Night club closes down following officer assault
Transgender Sports Bill
ND governor vetoes ‘Transgender Sports’ bill
Mask
Gov. Burgum vetoes anti-mask mandate bill
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave

Latest News

House overrides Gov. Burgum’s veto on the anti-mask mandate bill
New wayfinding signage is on the way to Minot
Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians
Support for Head Start programs on Turtle Mountain Reservation
Mask
Bottineau School District removes mask mandate