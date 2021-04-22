ND House revives ‘Transgender Sports’ bill; Senate to vote tonight
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The bill to restrict transgender athletes is back.
The North Dakota House of Representatives overturned the governor’s veto with a 68 - 25 vote.
The Senate is expected to vote on the veto this evening.
Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., vetoed the legislation Wednesday night and said the bill would cause “unforeseen consequences.”
In order to override the veto, both chambers must pass the bill again with a two-thirds majority.
Before the veto, House members passed the bill twice with that majority.
But now it goes back to the Senate where the bill never received a two-thirds majority the two times they passed it. In fact, the bill lost the support of five senators the second time around.
