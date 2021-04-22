Miss North Dakota Organization announces in-person 2021 competition

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As we begin to adjust to a “new normal” in North Dakota, traditions and treasured events are returning to the Peace Garden State.

The Miss North Dakota Organization has announced the return of its competition this summer as planned and in person.

Becoming Miss North Dakota is a dream come true for many, but last year that dream was put on hold for contestants, as last year’s competition was postponed due to the pandemic. But this year, Williston will host the state competition once again.

From the moment the crown was placed on her head, Miss North Dakota Haley Wolfe knew she was in for an exciting year.

“I look back at it, and there’s pure shock on my face, I definitely wasn’t expecting this at all,” said Wolfe.

What she didn’t know, is that she would hold the title for two years.

“By some miracle, I got a phone call asking if we wanted to extend my year into 2020,” said Wolfe.

Now, the organization is preparing to crown Miss North Dakota 2021.

“It’s a week and a competition like no other, and we found a way to be able to do that safely, and bring the competition back in person,” said Wolfe.

Williston officials say the pageant marks a return to tradition and normalcy for the city.

“Miss North Dakota and Williston, you can use them in the same sentence, because Miss North Dakota is Williston’s pageant,” said Williston Mayor Howard Klug.

There will be some changes this year including rapid COVID testing three times during the week for contestants and volunteers, and a strong recommendation for mask wearing in the audience.

“With the testing, knowing everyone is coming back negative is just an extra step in that prevention method,” said Wolfe.

Through all the changes, Haley has learned the value of connecting with people all over the state, even if it’s via zoom.

The Miss North Dakota 2021 competition will take place June 9th through the 12th at Bakken Auditorium in Williston.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.