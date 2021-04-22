Minot State launches Find Safe program

MINOT, N.D. – A program aimed at reducing injury and death of missing adults who suffer from Dementia recently launched at Minot State University.

The Find Safe program is funded by a grant from an office within the U.S. Department of Justice.

The program will work with local law enforcement to decrease instances of missing patients with dementia or developmental disabilities.

They will also partner with Project Lifesaver.

That program provides small transmitters to those enrolled so that local emergency responders can locate them if they are missing and return them to their caregiver.

For information on how to enroll contact Vanessa Rovig at vanessa.rovig@MinotStateU.edu or call 1-800-233-1737.

