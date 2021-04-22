Advertisement

Megan Zander to U-Mary

Megan Zander
Megan Zander(kfyr)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Apr. 22, 2021
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The 2019 Miss Basketball winner is moving much closer to home to continue her college basketball career.

Megan Zander is transferring from the University of North Dakota to the University of Mary. She announced her decision on twitter on Thursday.

During her sophomore season at UND, the forward from Mandan started 18 of the 21 games she played in. She also playing in all 30 games as a freshman.

Zander was the Fighting Hawks second leading scorer with 9.1 pointer pre-game. She was also first on the team in steals and pulled down nearly six rebounds per-game.

Megan was a three-time first-team All-Start played in high school for the Braves.

