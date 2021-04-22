Man sentenced after pleading guilty to robbing Bismarck Taco Bell

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man pleaded guilty Thursday to robbery and refusal to halt, and was sentenced for robbing a Bismarck Taco Bell.

According to court documents, 26-year-old Garen Montreal was sentenced to four years in prison with two years of probation.

Police say Montreal entered the Taco Bell on State Street in June 2020 and pulled out a knife and gun. He demanded money and took everyone’s phone.

Officers say a BB gun matching witness description, the knife, and cash was located in Montreal’s car when he was pulled over by police.

