Man accused of threatening to blow up Bismarck Police Department

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 27-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night after police say he assaulted a man and threatened to blow up the police department.

Bismarck police arrested Trenton Baymon for aggravated assault, terrorizing and disorderly conduct.

Police responded to the 2500 block of East Rosser for a 25-year-old man who had been hit with a yard stake.

Officers say Baymon had assaulted the man, pushed over a motorcycle, and threatened to blow up police and the police department.

An initial appearance has not been scheduled yet.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.