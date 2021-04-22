Legislature overrides Gov. Burgum’s veto on anti-mask mandate bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., vetoed a bill Wednesday evening that would restrict him, along with future governors and state health officers, from enacting mask mandates. But the House overrode the veto Thursday afternoon, leaving the bill’s fate to the Senate.

Ultimately, the bill passed in the Senate by the slimmest margin possible at 32-15.

In the bill’s initial stages, it received plenty of testimony in opposition and barely passed through the House.

Amendments added later to the bill, which allow cities, counties, schools, and businesses to enact mask mandates, drew in more support.

The bill has garnered a lot of public attention. Within the past month, supporters of the bill made their opinions on the bill known by stationing themselves both inside and outside the Capitol to tell lawmakers they didn’t want mask mandates.

The governor’s veto comes at an interesting time, as he vetoed the bill the same day he announced that the state of emergency for COVID-19, which has been in place for more than a year, will be lifted by the end of the month.

All this legislative action comes as COVID-19 cases are beginning to climb, but so is the vaccination rate. Gov. Burgum said the emergency declaration is being lifted for that very reason, because more people are being vaccinated.

