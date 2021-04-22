Advertisement

Legislature overrides Gov. Burgum’s veto on anti-mask mandate bill

By Morgan Benth
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., vetoed a bill Wednesday evening that would restrict him, along with future governors and state health officers, from enacting mask mandates. But the House overrode the veto Thursday afternoon, leaving the bill’s fate to the Senate.

Ultimately, the bill passed in the Senate by the slimmest margin possible at 32-15.

In the bill’s initial stages, it received plenty of testimony in opposition and barely passed through the House.

Amendments added later to the bill, which allow cities, counties, schools, and businesses to enact mask mandates, drew in more support.

The bill has garnered a lot of public attention. Within the past month, supporters of the bill made their opinions on the bill known by stationing themselves both inside and outside the Capitol to tell lawmakers they didn’t want mask mandates.

The governor’s veto comes at an interesting time, as he vetoed the bill the same day he announced that the state of emergency for COVID-19, which has been in place for more than a year, will be lifted by the end of the month.

All this legislative action comes as COVID-19 cases are beginning to climb, but so is the vaccination rate. Gov. Burgum said the emergency declaration is being lifted for that very reason, because more people are being vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks
Sahara Night Club Officially Closed
Night club closes down following officer assault
Mask
Gov. Burgum vetoes anti-mask mandate bill
Transgender Sports Bill
ND governor vetoes ‘Transgender Sports’ bill
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave

Latest News

North Dakota Legislature
ND Lawmakers fail to override “Transgender Sports” veto
Jury finds Moffit man guilty of sexual assault
Crime Victims Compensation
DOCR offers faster way for victims to apply for compensation
Spring clean-up week
Extra patrols during spring cleaning week