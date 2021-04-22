Jury finds Moffit man guilty of sexual assault

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Burleigh County jury found a Moffit man guilty of sexual assault on Wednesday, but not guilty of other charges.

The jury also found Wayne Oster not guilty of four charges; two counts of sexual assault and two counts of incest.

The public trial lasted for one day, and the jury deliberated for two hours before coming back with the verdict.

Oster is accused of raping someone in October of 2018.

The judge ordered a pre-sentence investigation prior to sentencing.

Oster has a prior federal sexual abuse charge and is a registered sex offender.

