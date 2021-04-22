Health Officials speak on Vaccine Hesitancy in Northwest North Dakota

WILLISTON, N.D. - Get the coronavirus vaccine or not?

It’s the big question that has the public divided as health officials say it’s the best way to return to normalcy.

With Northwest North Dakota experiencing a slowdown, they say its important to be informed on why the vaccine is safe.

The state has done a good job at using up their vaccine vials according to the Upper Missouri District Health Unit (UMDHU). People that have received at least their first shot say they welcome getting the vaccine so they can move on from the pandemic.

“Me and my family are really happy because we got the vaccine. We are happy for our safety and our lives,” said Williston resident George Sanchez at a vaccine clinic last Thursday.

Others, however, say the vaccine is dangerous and taking it could lead to unexpected side effects. They cite the recent pause of the Johnson and Johnson Vaccine, and the speed of how fast vaccines were made available to the public. Officials say the risk of the severe side effect is very rare.

“There were seven people out of about seven million who did have severe side effects. Very unfortunate, but also a very low number of people who did have that severe reaction,” said UMDHU Executive Officer Javayne Oyloe.

As for how quickly vaccines are getting to the public, officials say that says more about the government than it does the clinical trials.

“People feel like corners were cut, but really it was a lot of bureaucratic red tape that was cut. You didn’t have to process it through one department after another and have them lollygag,” said Dr. Robert Kemp, a family practice doctor at CHI St. Alexius.

Dr. Kemp believes we will need to see about 70% vaccinated to obtain herd immunity and realizes it may be impossible to reach 90% or higher due to hesitancy.

For those unsure or concerned about the coronavirus vaccine, officials say it’s best to talk with your primary healthcare provider and find information from reliable sources such as the department of health or your local health unit.

