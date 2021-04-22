Advertisement

Harbor Freight Tools coming to Minot

(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Harbor Freight Tools is coming to Minot this summer.

The nationwide tool supplier chain will be opening near the end of June or early July.

It will be going where the previous Gordman’s location was on 16th Street SW.

The company is looking for a handful of positions and offers competitive wages and additional benefits.

A spokesperson with Harbor Freight Tools said the store prides itself on being family-owned and it’s small-town feel.

if you are a professional and a lot of our customers are tradesmen and women, who stop off to pick up what they need on their way to the job site or shop, you can come in find exactly what you need and then head right to work,” said Craig Hoffman with Harbor Freight Tools.

If you are interested in applying, head over to their website.

