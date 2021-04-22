Advertisement

Extreme drought could impact golf courses

(kfyr)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Keeping our lawn green during a drought can be challenging but for golf course groundskeepers, the problem is magnified.

The turf is holding well at the Prairie West Golf course in Mandan and the Mandan Park District golf superintendent Garrett Schultz says this year they’re letting the grass come out of dormancy in a natural stage, letting it get acclimated to the season we’re in.

“We’re hopeful for rain for all of our facilities and for the farmers and ranchers. We desperately need it. So, we’re certainly hoping for some precipitation that natural way as well. We have our fingers crossed. We’re equipped to manage drought here. We’ve set ourselves up at the gold course here at Prairie West to be able to manage it,” said Schultz.

Schultz says they wouldn’t normally be supplying a lot of irrigation at this point anyway, but if there is a moisture deficit where the course doesn’t receive more rainfall, then they are going to start irrigating more heavily.

