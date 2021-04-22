Advertisement

Elk statue dehorned despite bolt securing antlers

Bismarck Elks Lodge
Bismarck Elks Lodge(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The last time anybody saw the antlers on the statue outside the Bismarck Elks Lodge was Friday, according to the Bismarck Police Department.

Elks Lodge secretary Arlan Scholl says the antlers have been vandalized about 15 times, but not recently. After the last incident, the antlers were secured with a heavy-duty bolt that runs through the head. The Elks planned to install video cameras, but delayed due to Coronavirus.

The statue has represented the Elks since 1966.

“It’s majestic. It stands tall and proud and honest, and that’s what Elks is. We’re about God and country,” said Scholl.

Police say the antlers were sawed off and the spotlight on the statue was broken. Replacement cost is estimated to be about $2,000.

Lodge members are preparing to file an insurance claim when a replacement is sourced.

So far there are no leads in the case.

Please contact the Bismarck Police Department if you have any information.

