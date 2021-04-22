DOCR offers faster way for victims to apply for compensation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation implemented a new program to streamline the application process to help victims get compensation following a crime.

The new online application system increases efficiency from days to hours for workers at the DOCR.

“Victims are able to access the application from anywhere as long as they have internet access, and it doesn’t require a rush to email or mail an application to the victim, and the victim doesn’t have to wait for us to receive an application in the mail and then process,” said Program Manager Tyler Spomer.

The Crime Victims Compensation Program allows victims to apply for assistance in paying for medical bills that were a result of the crime.

“They shouldn’t have to pay the bill for the expenses they have because of their victimization. If they need mental health counseling, they shouldn’t have to pay those bills; that’s not their responsibility,” said Spomer.

Spomer says the program is funded through a combination of Federal Victims of Crime Act grants and state dollars. Victims can receive up to $25 ,000 for certain treatments.

In 2019, the program processed 397 applications and paid out approximately $272,000 in compensation benefits.

