Advertisement

DOCR offers faster way for victims to apply for compensation

Crime Victims Compensation
Crime Victims Compensation(kfyr)
By Julie Martin
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation implemented a new program to streamline the application process to help victims get compensation following a crime.

The new online application system increases efficiency from days to hours for workers at the DOCR.

“Victims are able to access the application from anywhere as long as they have internet access, and it doesn’t require a rush to email or mail an application to the victim, and the victim doesn’t have to wait for us to receive an application in the mail and then process,” said Program Manager Tyler Spomer.

The Crime Victims Compensation Program allows victims to apply for assistance in paying for medical bills that were a result of the crime.

“They shouldn’t have to pay the bill for the expenses they have because of their victimization. If they need mental health counseling, they shouldn’t have to pay those bills; that’s not their responsibility,” said Spomer.

Spomer says the program is funded through a combination of Federal Victims of Crime Act grants and state dollars. Victims can receive up to $25 ,000 for certain treatments.

In 2019, the program processed 397 applications and paid out approximately $272,000 in compensation benefits.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks
Sahara Night Club Officially Closed
Night club closes down following officer assault
Mask
Gov. Burgum vetoes anti-mask mandate bill
Transgender Sports Bill
ND governor vetoes ‘Transgender Sports’ bill
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave

Latest News

Spring clean-up week
Extra patrols during spring cleaning week
Jamestown Amusement Park approved
Jamestown Amusement Park approved by ND House
Bismarck American employees go dumpster diving to find coworker’s lost wedding ring
Garen Montreal
Man sentenced after pleading guilty to robbing Bismarck Taco Bell