Burgum signs bill calling for special sessions to approve disaster declarations

Gov. Doug Burgum
Gov. Doug Burgum(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On the same day he announced the state of emergency will come to an end in 10 days, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., signed a bill into law that limits his ability to declare them.

Under HB 1118, if an emergency is declared outside of a legislative session, legislative leadership may call for a special session of the entire legislature to approve or end it.

If a special session isn’t called within seven days of the request, the state of emergency automatically ends in 30 days.

Burgum called the bill an “erosion of executive authority” and said his office was in frequent contact with lawmakers.

Despite this and speaking against other bills of a similar style, he signed this one.

“While we believe the current system worked well, this bill represents a compromise that allows for broader legislative involvement in future statewide health emergencies that affect all North Dakotans,” Burgum said in a statement.

Burgum regularly spoke against bills that sought to change his emergency powers.

However, a spokesman said this bill was the best option proposed by lawmakers.

