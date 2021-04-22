Advertisement

Bottineau School District removes mask mandate

By Grace Kraemer
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOTTINEAU, N.D. –The Bottineau School District lifted its mask mandate on April 12, making wearing masks optional but not required.

Prior to the mandate lifting, masks were always required inside of the school.

For senior Riley Bieberdorf, going into his senior year unknowing of what the school year or sports season might look like was concerning.

Bieberdorf said lifting the mandate was almost like the last piece of making his senior year feel normal, and he said he’s looking forward to finishing up the year.

“A lot of us have been looking for that normalcy this year, especially for us seniors because it’s our last time we will be in the building as students. So it’s been nice. A lot of us have been getting our shots too so that also adds a little bit of freedom,” said Bieberdorf.

For the most part, he said that students feel pretty safe without masks and those who do not, such as athletes who want to avoid having to quarantine for a close contact case still wear masks, to get as much playing time as possible.

