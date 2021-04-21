Advertisement

Who’s paying for COVID-19 medical waste removal

By Hallie Brown
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While the federal government is paying for COVID-19 vaccines, there’s a cost left behind for those providing the shots.

Vaccines leave leftover waste; needles, syringes and vials that have to go somewhere.

Getting rid of them can be costly and state waste management officials say covering that expense falls on health care providers.

Those dollars can be found in a variety of ways, including grants, federal or state money.

As bigger vaccine clinics open up, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health nurses are filling sharps containers with more COVID-19 medical waste.

“Now it’s probably about every two weeks that we are sending for boxes of these 28-gallon boxes to Fargo for incineration,” said Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health RN Naomi Friesz.

That disposal cost comes out of Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health’s annual budget for hazardous waste removal.

The general fund has budgeted $1,000 for the task.

How much more it will cost is still not clear, but some studies indicate it will be significant.

State managers, meantime, are tracking the numbers.

“In 2020 we would just be receiving those annual reports to see what we’ve been generating from the testing results, not from the vaccination stuff, any of those campaigns, we won’t get those numbers until later in 2022,” ND Division of Waste Management solid waste program manager Diana Trussell.

Trussell says when the numbers do come in, they are expecting to see an increase.

Trussell says they don’t expect any environmental concerns with the vaccine waste, as long as people follow regulations.

