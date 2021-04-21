Advertisement

Wachter middle school students learn sign language

(kfyr)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This might just be the quietest group of sixth graders you’ll ever meet. But these kids are engaged in a lively conversation, and they’re practicing a new language. They are members of Wachter Middle School’s new American Sign Language Club. The idea was inspired by sixth grader Amira Iron Boulder.

“We wanted other kids to start learning some basic signing so they could communicate with her more naturally,” explained Kayla Kjetland, who interprets for Amira during the school day.

Payton Hahr has a lot of classes with Iron Boulder.

“I can spell my name.. P-A-Y-T-O-N,” he demonstrated.

He’s caught onto sign language pretty quickly, something he knows might come in handy even after sixth grade.

“You never know when you’re going to run into a deaf person so having that interaction does help. You can always talk to them and have a little discussion,” Hahr added.

Ella Baumann and Iron Boulder struck up a friendship early in the school year.

“I wanted to learn how to have an actual conversation with her,” said Baumann.

As Baumann has learned to sign, their friendship has grown stronger.

“This is huge for a deaf student to have other people learning their language so they can have that more natural communication with people. We all as human beings need that and to have this for the students is pretty big,” said Kjetland.

They’ve learned a few silly things too.

“Potato,” Iron Boulder signed with a giggle.

Which keeps this group giggling and learning.

The ASL club meets just once a week, and only for about 25 minutes.

Still, Kjetland says the students have picked it up quickly. She hopes to offer ASL as an elective class for students soon.

