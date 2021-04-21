Advertisement

Update to bill on hunting signs for property owners

The bill was passed in the Senate but failed to pass the House, so a special committee has been working on how to improve it. Some of the changes to the bill include language around penalties and fencing.(North Dakota Game & Fish)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – A bill that gives landowners the option to post their property electronically will soon return to both chambers of the state legislature to be voted on.

Land may soon not need to have physicals signs to be considered off-limits to hunters.

That’s due to Senate Bill 2144.

“What this bill does first and foremost is it establishes an electronic posting component so that landowners can go online and electronically post their land,” said North Dakota Farm Bureau Policy Liaison Emmery Mehlhoff.

Game and Fish said landowners will benefit from the bill.

“It’s just going to save them time and money and as far as putting up physical signs,” said ND Game and Fish Division Chief Jeb Williams.

The bill was passed in the Senate but failed to pass the House, so a special committee has been working on how to improve it.

“A group of legislators and citizens have been working together to try to come to a solution between property owners and sportsmen,” said Mehlhoff.

Some of the changes to the bill include language around penalties and fencing.

It is scheduled to return to the Senate to be voted on again in the coming days.

North Dakota Farm Bureau said they will soon host a podcast talking with the Game and Fish official who designed the land posting website.

