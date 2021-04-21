Sanford POWER’s Pre-Combine prepares North Dakota athletes vying for college offers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the first time in Bismarck, a Pre-Combine event is warming up high school football players vying for college offers.

High school athletes are training at Sanford POWER’s Pre-Combine event in preparation of the Sioux Power Football Combine where they will exhibit skills in front of D I-AA, D2, and NAIA college coaches.

“The recruiting process with high school football this year was a little bit different, so hopefully these guys get a chance to showcase themselves a little bit and then as seniors next year maybe some of the coaches will come out and watch them play in some games,” said Sanford’s senior community relations specialist Weston Dressler.

Since March, athletes have been running through drills to improve agility and power.

“I feel a lot better. I’ve taken a number of strides here and so have my teammates, so I feel comfortable going in,” said Bryson Kelsch who plays quarterback for Legacy High School.

Trainers at the pre-combine use new techniques and technology to prepare athletes for success.

“We have seen a lot of progress in both the technique, the times on the clock, everything is going in the direction that we need it to be, but I like to see their confidence. Their confidence is going through the roof,” said Sanford POWER strength and conditioning coach Kyle Kudrna.

Around 50 athletes from North and South Dakota are traveling to the Sioux Falls Power Football Combine. Ten North Dakota athletes attending the Pre-Combine in Bismarck have received scholarships from Sanford that will cover training expenses at the Pre-Combine, and travel, meals, and lodging for the Sioux Falls Combine.

The Sioux Falls Power Football Combine happens on May 7.

