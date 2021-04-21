Advertisement

Night club closes down following officer assault

Sahara Night Club Officially Closed
Sahara Night Club Officially Closed(kfyr)
By Julie Martin
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Monday, the Sahara Nigh Club announced on Facebook they will be closing down.

The post on the venues Facebook page read, “Sahara officially close. Thank you to all that have supported us.”

The closure happened a day after Bismarck police said officers were assaulted in the club by a patron, 34-year-old Malon Philips.

According to police, officers were trying to speak with the owner inside the club when Philips pushed two officers and charged at a third.

Night club owner Ivan Makuve, did not answer our calls or messages.

In October, Makuve told Your News Leader he was forced to shut the night club down following a fight in the parking lot.

The fight injured one man.

He reopened the club shortly after.

