New face at the Roosevelt Park Zoo

Jeff Bullock
Jeff Bullock(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - MINOT, N.D. – Tuesday, Your News Leader shared the news Tuesday of the hiring of Jeff Bullock as the new Roosevelt Park Zoo Director. We headed over to the zoo Wednesday to learn about him.

Bullock started his zoo career in the mid-1980s in Jacksonville, Florida.

He later moved across the county to different zoos, working many different jobs within the zoo industry.

Bullock said he is most looking forward to meeting the zoo staff and working together.

“I want to really work on staff development. The zoo has some great plans. the entire district has a master plan they are working on and we will just keep moving in that direction,” said Bullock.

Bullock just moved to the minot community and has been here a little over a week.

