Advertisement

Minot equality leaders react to verdict in Chauvin trial

Your News Leader reached out to leadership with the Black Lives Matter Minot group to get their...
Your News Leader reached out to leadership with the Black Lives Matter Minot group to get their thoughts on Tuesday's verdict.(AP)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - A Hennepin County, Minnesota, jury on Tuesday convicted former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin on all three counts in the killing of George Floyd.

Your News Leader reached out to leadership with the Black Lives Matter Minot group to get their thoughts on Tuesday’s verdict.

“We know there’s a lot of work to still be done, but there is a relief to know that someone understood from the public opinion of how wrong this was,” said Ernest Usher III.

Chauvin faces up to 40 years in prison on the most serious charge of 2nd-degree unintentional murder in Floyd’s death.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Burgum signs “Stand Your Ground” Bill
Burgum signs “Stand Your Ground” Bill
Suspect located in fatal hit-and-run in Rolette County
North Dakota employers are having a hard time filling jobs
Michael Neugebauer
Man convicted of murdering family scheduled to appear in court in June

Latest News

North Dakota Legislature
Governor powers bill packed with amendments
Rick Feltner, who has been in the aviation business for nearly 40 years, will retire in June as...
Departing airport director looks back on time in Minot
Shon Hocker
Dickinson Public School Superintendent announces resignation
The change specifically removes the sections for ceremonial, commemorative, or organizational...
New flag policy receives mixed views from Minot community