Minot equality leaders react to verdict in Chauvin trial

MINOT, N.D. - A Hennepin County, Minnesota, jury on Tuesday convicted former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin on all three counts in the killing of George Floyd.

Your News Leader reached out to leadership with the Black Lives Matter Minot group to get their thoughts on Tuesday’s verdict.

“We know there’s a lot of work to still be done, but there is a relief to know that someone understood from the public opinion of how wrong this was,” said Ernest Usher III.

Chauvin faces up to 40 years in prison on the most serious charge of 2nd-degree unintentional murder in Floyd’s death.

