Advertisement

Man accused of starting grass fire pleads not guilty

Dallas Lang
Dallas Lang(kfyr)
By Julie Martin
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man accused of starting multiple grass fires pleaded not guilty to all charges on Tuesday.

Forty-year-old Dallas Lang pleaded not guilty to endangering by fire of explosion, failure to control/report dangerous fire, setting prairie fire, criminal mischief, failure to extinguish camp or other fire and disorderly conduct.

Lang is accused of starting a large grass fire near the Meadowlands trailer court in Mandan on March 11.

According to police, Lang said he started a campfire near where the grass fire had started, but said he had put it out.

A jury trial has been scheduled for Aug. 10.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Burgum signs “Stand Your Ground” Bill
Burgum signs “Stand Your Ground” Bill
Suspect located in fatal hit-and-run in Rolette County
North Dakota employers are having a hard time filling jobs
Michael Neugebauer
Man convicted of murdering family scheduled to appear in court in June

Latest News

Flood eviction plan
Minot leaders move forward on a flood plain eviction
No Turn Right
New ‘no turning right on red’ signals added to the Magic City
Elks Lodge
Antlers stolen from Bismarck Elks Lodge elk statue
Magic City welcomes new zoo director