Man accused of starting grass fire pleads not guilty

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man accused of starting multiple grass fires pleaded not guilty to all charges on Tuesday.

Forty-year-old Dallas Lang pleaded not guilty to endangering by fire of explosion, failure to control/report dangerous fire, setting prairie fire, criminal mischief, failure to extinguish camp or other fire and disorderly conduct.

Lang is accused of starting a large grass fire near the Meadowlands trailer court in Mandan on March 11.

According to police, Lang said he started a campfire near where the grass fire had started, but said he had put it out.

A jury trial has been scheduled for Aug. 10.

