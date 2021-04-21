Jury finds Moffit man guilty of raping family member
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Burleigh County jury found a Moffit man guilty of sexual assault and incest on Wednesday.
The jury found Wayne Oster not guilty of four charges: two counts of sexual assault and two counts of incest.
Oster is accused of raping a family member in October 2018.
The judge ordered a pre-sentence investigation prior to sentencing.
Oster has a prior federal sexual abuse charge and is a registered sex offender.
Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.