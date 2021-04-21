Advertisement

Jury finds Moffit man guilty of raping family member

Wayne Oster
By Julie Martin
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Burleigh County jury found a Moffit man guilty of sexual assault and incest on Wednesday.

The jury found Wayne Oster not guilty of four charges: two counts of sexual assault and two counts of incest.

Oster is accused of raping a family member in October 2018.

The judge ordered a pre-sentence investigation prior to sentencing.

Oster has a prior federal sexual abuse charge and is a registered sex offender.

