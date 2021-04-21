Departing airport director looks back on time in Minot

MINOT, N.D. - Minot International Airport Director Rick Feltner recently announced his retirement.

Feltner has been in the aviation business for nearly 40 years.

He took over as director in Minot five years ago

He said some of his greatest accomplishments during this time were helping to get the new terminal operational and helping to maintain the airport’s finances during the pandemic.

“We have our expenses under control, and we really maximized our revenues, and with this pandemic that we are enduring now we are set up well financially for the future,” said Feltner.

Feltner said he thanks all the employees at the airport for their contributions.

He will leave his position on June 3.

Feltner said he plans to move back to Indiana to be close to family and friends.

