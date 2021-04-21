Advertisement

Departing airport director looks back on time in Minot

Rick Feltner, who has been in the aviation business for nearly 40 years, will retire in June as...
Rick Feltner, who has been in the aviation business for nearly 40 years, will retire in June as Minot International Airport director.(Rick Feltner)
By Sasha VanAllen
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - Minot International Airport Director Rick Feltner recently announced his retirement.

Feltner has been in the aviation business for nearly 40 years.

He took over as director in Minot five years ago

He said some of his greatest accomplishments during this time were helping to get the new terminal operational and helping to maintain the airport’s finances during the pandemic.

“We have our expenses under control, and we really maximized our revenues, and with this pandemic that we are enduring now we are set up well financially for the future,” said Feltner.

Feltner said he thanks all the employees at the airport for their contributions.

He will leave his position on June 3.

Feltner said he plans to move back to Indiana to be close to family and friends.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Burgum signs “Stand Your Ground” Bill
Burgum signs “Stand Your Ground” Bill
Suspect located in fatal hit-and-run in Rolette County
North Dakota employers are having a hard time filling jobs
Michael Neugebauer
Man convicted of murdering family scheduled to appear in court in June

Latest News

North Dakota Legislature
Governor powers bill packed with amendments
Shon Hocker
Dickinson Public School Superintendent announces resignation
The change specifically removes the sections for ceremonial, commemorative, or organizational...
New flag policy receives mixed views from Minot community
Your News Leader reached out to leadership with the Black Lives Matter Minot group to get their...
Minot equality leaders react to verdict in Chauvin trial