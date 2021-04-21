Advertisement

Bill expands pheasant hunting to non-ND residents

Pheasant hunting
Pheasant hunting(kfyr)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – State lawmakers recently passed a bill that will allow certain nonresidents to begin hunting pheasants the same time as sportsmen who live in the state.

In a previous session, there was a bill that restricted nonresidents from hunting on any game and fish-managed or owned land during the first week of a particular season.

House bill 1218 allows nonresidents who own property enrolled in the PLOTS program to hunt on their own land during that first seven days for pheasant season.

“The department felt this would be a good bill, a good approach to try to incentivize nonresidents who want to enroll in the plots program but t are maybe hung up on the fact that they couldn’t hunt their own land that first week of pheasant season,” said ND Game and Fish Department Division Chief Jeb Williams.

Pheasant season is tentatively scheduled for late October.

